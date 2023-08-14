Rock County Sheriff's Office: Christopher Miller's body found

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The body of Christopher Miller, a Madison man who went missing in Nov. 2022, has been found, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
"The Rock County Sheriff's Office is aware the medical examiner has had contact with Mr. Miller's family and has identified the body as Christopher Miller," Captain Mark Thompson told 27 News Monday.
The sheriff's office announced earlier Monday it is investigating after a body was found in an abandoned home in the Town of Turtle.
Miller was last seen around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022. The Wisconsin State Patrol tried to pull him over for speeding in Janesville. WSP reports Miller crashed into a traffic light and continued driving until his car became disabled on I-39/90 near Avalon Road. Dash camera video obtained by 27 News shows Miller getting our of the car and running away.