Rock County Sheriff's Office honors former K-9 who died from lymphoma

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — A former Rock County Sheriff's Office K-9 has passed away.
K-9 Sasha was paired with Sergeant Nathan DeBoer back in 2014 and retired at the beginning of 2022. She passed away Monday after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
The office says Sasha primarily worked with the Patrol Bureau, but worked with the SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit as well. Sasha sniffed for narcotics at schools, helped apprehend multiple suspects and located missing persons.
"Sasha served this County with great enthusiasm and was spoken highly of by her fellow Deputies that she protected. Sasha was the best partner that Sergeant DeBoer ever had the pleasure of working with," the sheriff's office said in a news release.