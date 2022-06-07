Rock County Sheriff's Office hosts Cops and Bobbers event

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- Deputies with the Rock County Sheriff's Office hosted the first Cops and Bobbers event of the summer.
Kids and deputies met at Lake Koshkonong to spend time on the water and fish together. Since 2014, the event has seen new and returning faces to the lake.
"Every year the kids come out to get to fish with us, we get to take off the duty belts, take off all the police gear and just hang out with the kids and have a good time," says Deputy Christopher Krahn.
Cops and Bobbers hopes to create relationships within the community.
"It helps us build trust with the youth. And then if they if something happens, or they get into trouble, they can trust us and come tell us or talk to us about what's going on," says Krahn.
Boats are donated by Floating Toy, a pontoon rental company. The event will be hosted again in July and August.