Rock County Sheriff's Office installs Narcan vending machine

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office has a new tool to combat overdoses in the area.
On Tuesday, the office announced a Narcan vending machine made possible through a grant from the Rock County Human Services Department and Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Narcan is a medication used to treat people who are overdosing or are suspected to be overdosing on opioids.
The vending machine is located in the sheriff office's lobby, located at 200 E. US Highway 14 in Janesville.
Using the machine is simple and free. Those looking to obtain Narcan have to scan a QR code on the machine, watch a two-minute video on how to administer the medication, then enter a code on the machine's pin pad.
The office reports from 2020 to 2021, overdose rates increased by over 50% in the county. And, in 2022, nearly 80% of overdoses involved Fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the presence of Fentanyl, which is deadly even in small quantities, poses an "extreme risk" to community members.
The sheriff's office said the vending machine comes at no cost to the public.