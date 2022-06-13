Rock County Sheriff's Office learns identify of 1995 John Doe

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office reports it has identified a body from a 1995 John Doe cold case.
Officials say the skeletal remains of John Clinton Doe, which were found in Bradford Township in 1995 have been identified through the help of the DNA Doe Project and the University of North Texas — Center of Human Identification. The sheriff's office reached out to the Doe Project in 2018.
Officials learned the identity of John Clinton Doe at the end of May, but they aren't announcing his identity until Tuesday at 1:30 during a press conference.