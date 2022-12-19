Rock County Sheriff's Office warns public about scam phone calls

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about scam phone calls in which the caller uses Rock County employees' real names.
Sergeant Josh Lund says in a press release that the scammer calls and identifies himself as a Rock County Sergeant.
In a recent incident, the scammer told a citizen she missed a court date. When she asked to speak with a supervisor the suspect hung up and called back, identifying himself as a Rock County Lieutenant. The scammer encouraged the citizen to not hang up or report the call.
Lund said the Rock County Sheriff's Office, or any of its representatives, will never call citizens asking for money. He offers an additional reminder to never give out personal identifying information, banking information or purchase gift cards unless it's to a verified and trusted person.
The sheriff's office encourages everyone to tell their friends and family about these scam calls to bring awareness to them and to prevent others from being scammed.
Anyone receiving calls of this nature should report it to the Rock County Communication Center at (608)-757-2244.