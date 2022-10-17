Rock County Sheriff's Office warns public of fraud calls

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is warning the public and investigating fraudulent phone calls it has been made aware of recently.
According to Sgt. Shawn Natter, the caller identified themselves as Rock County Patrol Sergeant Reed and said the person being called needed to send money to clear up a legal manner.
However, Natter said the sheriff’s office and its representatives will never call citizens asking for money.
Anyone who receives a fraudulent call like this should report it to the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.
The officials are not aware of any monetary loss at this time and are investigating the calls.