 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette,
Green, Rock and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rock County text-to-911 service temporarily unavailable

  • Updated
  • 0
911 calls MGN

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rock County's text-to-911 service will be out of service until mid-August.

Rock County Communications Center announced the temporary outage is due to a testing period to merge its phone systems with NextGeneration911 technology.

During this period, the ability to text 911 won't be available in the county. Calling 911 and the county's non-emergency number (608-757-2244) will work as usual.

The center stated the expected completion date of the testing period will be August 17. Once work is done, the center will notify the public.

Tags

Recommended for you