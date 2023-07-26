Rock County text-to-911 service temporarily unavailable

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rock County's text-to-911 service will be out of service until mid-August.
Rock County Communications Center announced the temporary outage is due to a testing period to merge its phone systems with NextGeneration911 technology.
During this period, the ability to text 911 won't be available in the county. Calling 911 and the county's non-emergency number (608-757-2244) will work as usual.
The center stated the expected completion date of the testing period will be August 17. Once work is done, the center will notify the public.