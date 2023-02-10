Rockford woman dies after reckless driver crashes into vehicle head-on in Walworth Co.

DARIEN, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Rockford woman is dead after a vehicle fleeing from police struck the vehicle she was in head-on, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.
Captain Robert Hall said the sheriff's office received a report of a reckless driver going down I-43 into oncoming traffic at a "high rate of speed" in the town of Darien Thursday around 9:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office issued a broadcast to law enforcement agencies to find the vehicle, and Delavan police found the suspect and tried to stop them. However, the suspect did not stop and continued traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.
The suspect then hit a southbound vehicle head-on near the County Highway F bridge in Delavan. The suspect vehicle caught fire, and the driver and sole occupant was removed from the vehicle.
Hall identifies the driver as Eric Peters, 32, of Colgate, Wisconsin. He was taken to a trauma center with "critical injuries."
Two people were in the vehicle Peters struck. The driver -- who Hall identifies as Curtis Washington, 44, of Rockford, Illinois -- suffered minor injuries. The passenger -- who Hall identifies as Kimberly Ann Fannan, 27, also of Rockford -- was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Hall said the sheriff's office crash team is investigating the incident and it is working with the district attorney regarding "potential criminal charges" against Peters.