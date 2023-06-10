Rockport Pool kicks off summer with its season opening

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Rockport Pool marked the season open Saturday afternoon and introduced a new program for swimmers.
Rockport Pool's recreation programmer Elaena Noffsinger said that this year's reopening celebrates the return of pre-Covid hours.
For the first time since 2019, the pool will open at 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The full schedule is available on the city's website.
"Lifeguards are going to be able to get more hours, the pool is going to be open more and we're hoping to increase swim lesson participation," Noffsinger said.
Along with extended hours, Rockport Pool is introducing a new program that will take place each Saturday following June 17th. Starting at 10:00 a.m., before the scheduled opening, the pool will host an Adaptive Open Swim.
Rockport Pool has teamed up with the Recreation Division to design an open swim that will allow individuals with special needs to enjoy a sensory friendly swimming experience.
During this time the music will be off, and the concession stand will be closed. The City of Janesville thanks the Rockport Pool for creating an accessible space where swimmers and their families and helpers can enjoy the pool.