Rollercoaster temperatures ahead this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Expect a cool start to the week before warming to near-record levels ahead of crashing temps next weekend.
We'll be a bit cooler in the mid 40s today with wind chills in the low 40s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Temps fall near freezing tonight with mostly clear skies and a total lunar eclipse on the way!
Election Day stays dry, albeit a bit breezy with winds shifting from the southeast causing a warmup to the mid 50s. Isolated shower chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, mainly north of Madison with temps jumping to the low 60s in the afternoon.
We'll see near-record high temps on Thursday approaching 70° with isolated shower chances continuing. A better chance for a few showers or rumbles of thunder Thursday night into Friday morning along a strong cold front that will cause temperatures to tumble.
Mid 40s Friday morning, crashing to the low 40s Friday afternoon. Highs only around the freezing mark are also expected this next weekend!