Rollover crash causes hours-long closure on US 151

TOWN OF CALAMUS (WKOW) -- A rollover crash in the Town of Calamus damaged several vehicles and shut a portion of Highway 151 down for nearly seven hours Sunday.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to Highway 151 north of E. Salem Road around 2:00 p.m. for a single vehicle rollover crash.
They found a 55-year-old Madison man, who suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center of Beaver Dam for treatment before being arrested for an OWI.
They also found damaged powerlines laying across both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a semi and two passenger vehicles were damaged because of those power lines coming down. No other injuries were reported.
Adams Columbia Electrical Cooperative responded for the power pole repairs.
Several agencies assisted in this incident, including the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, the Beaver Dam Police Department, the Columbus Police Department, WI State Patrol and DCERT.
The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.