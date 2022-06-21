 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rollover crash leads to the arrest of 4 teens in Madison

  • Updated
Madison-Police1

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four teenagers were taken into Madison Police custody following the theft of a vehicle and rollover crash Monday night.

Lt. Jennifer Hannah said an off-duty officer reported a black Kia SUV being driven recklessly on Seven Nations Drive just before 8 p.m. 

The SUV was seen doing burnouts and and nearly striking parked cars. 

As officers started to head over to the area, they received information about the same vehicle involved in a rollover crash in the 2900 block of Foxwood Trail. 

MPD said the SUV struck an unoccupied van, causing the rollover. Both vehicles were badly damaged. 

All of the people in the SUV ran away before police got there. They were located and detained shortly after, just down the road from where the crash happened. 

Police said all four suspects are under the age of 15-years-old. They were not injured in the crash.

The owner of the stolen SUV still had the keys to her vehicle. Officials said the suspects were able to manipulate the steering column and steal the vehicle without a key.