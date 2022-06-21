Rollover crash leads to the arrest of 4 teens in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four teenagers were taken into Madison Police custody following the theft of a vehicle and rollover crash Monday night.
Lt. Jennifer Hannah said an off-duty officer reported a black Kia SUV being driven recklessly on Seven Nations Drive just before 8 p.m.
The SUV was seen doing burnouts and and nearly striking parked cars.
As officers started to head over to the area, they received information about the same vehicle involved in a rollover crash in the 2900 block of Foxwood Trail.
MPD said the SUV struck an unoccupied van, causing the rollover. Both vehicles were badly damaged.
All of the people in the SUV ran away before police got there. They were located and detained shortly after, just down the road from where the crash happened.
Police said all four suspects are under the age of 15-years-old. They were not injured in the crash.
The owner of the stolen SUV still had the keys to her vehicle. Officials said the suspects were able to manipulate the steering column and steal the vehicle without a key.