Rollover crash on EB Mineral Point Road at US 12/14

MADISON (WKOW) -- A rollover crash was reported on Mineral Point Road Wednesday morning, according to the Dane County Communications center.
Officials said the call came in around 7 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Mineral Point Road at US 12/14.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash on EB Mineral Point Rd at the Beltline exit. Try to avoid the area to let emergency crews clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/mfJGKM3V2i— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) June 21, 2023
Traffic in the area was rerouted while crews responded. But the scene has since been cleared.
Officials weren't able to tell 27 News if injuries were involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.