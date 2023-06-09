Rollover crash slows down eastbound traffic on the Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police and emergency crews are responding to a crash on the eastbound Beltline Friday during the evening commute.
A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) notification states the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Monona Drive exit. The crash cleared by 5:20 p.m.
Dispatchers told 27 News, the initial report was that there were three vehicles involved. One of them rolled over.
EMS was called, but at the time of publication there were no confirmed injuries.
At one point, traffic was backed up as far as Fish Hatchery Road. WisDOT officials expect the crash will be impacting traffic for an hour.
This is a developing story.