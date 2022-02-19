Ron Johnson speaks on Russia-Ukraine tensions, says he doesn't think Russia will invade

MADISON (WKOW) -- As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, U.S leaders are warning of the consequences of a potential invasion. Sen. Ron Johnson said Saturday that while he doesn't think Russia will invade, the country should face consequences if it does.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both addressed rising tensions over the weekend, warning of "swift, severe and united" consequences if Russia invades.
"Let me be clear," Harris said. "I can say with absolute certainty if Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our Allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs."
Sen. Johnson addressed Russia-Ukraine tensions while speaking to a crowd of supporters at Madison's Esquire Club Saturday. He said he didn't believe the Biden administration had done enough to prevent an invasion.
"When our adversaries are opportunistic, when they see a weakened America, a divided America — when they see an administration that has further divided, furthering the divide, they take advantage of it," Johnson said.
But Johnson added that he didn't think Russia would invade Ukraine, despite the Biden administration's warnings.
"I'm a ranking member of the European Subcommittee on Foreign Relations," Johnson said. "I'm talking to the ambassadors and surrounding nations, to an ambassador, — they don't believe Putin will invade. It's been interesting the way Zelensky has been quite calm. The Ukrainians are quite calm. I'm hoping they're right."
Sen. Johnson said he also supports swift economic sanctions in the event that Russia does invade.
"There will be severe sanctions," Johnson said. "I think the most effective ones will be levied against Putin and his cronies and their wealth overseas."