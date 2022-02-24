Round of Snow Before Quiet End to February

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
February is coming to an end and like January, it looks as though snow lovers will add another month with less than normal snow accumulations. While there is a round of snow moving through southern Wisconsin Thursday night, a dry and mild pattern sets for much of the extended forecast.
The snow Thursday night will reach it's peak intensity and coverage further into the overnight hours, then taper off beginning around midnight. The winter weather advisory that's in effect will remain in effect through 6am Friday. Many will pick up between 1-3" of snow and closer to Lake Michigan, upwards 3-5" will be possible. Winds don't look to be strong however, periods of low visibility along with slick road conditions may slow down drivers overnight/into the early morning hours on Friday.
Clouds slowly clear on Friday with temperatures hanging out in the 20s before they climb, and stay, in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the extended forecast.
Not major systems look to move through the region from Friday through next Wednesday but Thursday southern Wisconsin will have another shot at a wintry mix.