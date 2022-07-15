Roundy's celebrates reopening of Metro Market in Middleton with donations to local nonprofits

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Metro Market in Middleton debuted a brand new look on Friday, and officials celebrated by presenting some local nonprofits with thousands of dollars in donations.
Roundy's Supermarkets, which owns Metro Market, also revealed a rebrand from Pick 'n Save to Metro Market.
The new look includes tons of renovations, including a revamped meat and seafood department, a specialty balloon shop and a Murray's Cheese Shop.
City leaders and state lawmakers were on hand when Roundy's staff presented two local nonprofits with donations.
Middleton Outreach Ministry and Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy each received $2,500.
"These dollars will go to help promote education events, restoration activities, remove invasives," said Hans Hilbert, the co-president of the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy. "Being a nonprofit agency, we rely on donations from the business community, from our members, from generous donations from others to sustain our ability to do that mission."
Hilbert said the partnership with Roundy's feels full circle.
"When people come to the grocery store, they're here to get their food, and it's important to remember that food comes from land and without being able to protect that land like we do in Pheasant Branch Conservancy, there's nothing left to grow that food," he said. "Having that connection all the way from the land and water that grows food to the businesses that are selling that within our community, it's really a full circle."
For more information on Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy, click here.
You can also learn more online about the Middleton Outreach Ministry.