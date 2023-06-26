Royal Guernsey Creamery adds "churn" to family tradition, making butter from its own cows

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- June is Dairy Month and to wrap it all up on the final week, 27 News visits Royal Guernsey Creamery, the only dairy farm in Wisconsin that uses its cows to make its own butter.
Sisters Julie and Jennifer Orchard co-own the dairy farm. They said they've always loved working on the farm, but they wanted to add their own "churn" to the family business.
"Royal Guernsey Creamery started as a way for my sister Julie and I to be able to add more value from our family's herd of cows," Jennifer Orchard said.
That's where their butter, hand wrapped in gold foil, comes from.
"We are the only dairy farmers in Wisconsin using the cream from our own herd of cows to make our butter," Julie Orchard said.
The sisters are 7th generation dairy farmers, but 1st generation butter makers. With nearly 50 Guernsey breed cows, it's butter made so good you can eat it plain.
"Guernseys always have been known as having really premium high-quality milk, and they are not able to digest beta carotene. So, all that beautiful beta carotene passes through and into their milk and it makes the beautiful golden butter," Julie said.
Jennifer said butter is unique in the way that's only one ingredient: cream from their cow's milk.
"All we do is we turn it in an old-fashioned barrel turn, and it breaks into butter and butter milk," Jennifer said. "We drain the buttermilk off, and then we continue to work the butter into one cohesive butter mass."
Guernseys are a rare breed. Julie said only about 1% of cattle in the United States are actually Guernseys. The cows being milked today are descendants from their grandfather's farm in 1943.
To show off the cattle's high-quality milk, the sisters said they worked with the University of Wisconsin's Center for Dairy Research to make a product you can taste before it even hits your tongue.
"The milk that our cows are producing today will actually be a final product by Thursday, which is a lot shorter than most butter that you can buy in a grocery store. So, it's a lot more fresh," Julie said.
The sisters feel fortunate to have so many generations of dairy farming behind them. Now, they said they look forward to providing opportunities for generations to come.