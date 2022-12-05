RSV, other respiratory illnesses strain child care providers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every fall and winter, kids get sick. However, this year, more kids are getting sick, and many child care providers in Wisconsin are also dealing with sick staff members.
"Staff are calling off in record numbers, because they're sick themselves or their own children are sick, which complicates running a program when your staff are your program," Paula Drew said. Drew is the co-director of the Wisconsin Early Education Shared Services Network.
She said high levels of sick child care workers are causing some providers to temporarily close their doors some days.
"Providers have had to say, 'I'm sorry, we cannot care for your child today because we simply don't have the staff,'" she said. "That is something that is happening to a greater degree than I've ever seen in my 22 years in this field."
Drew said child care providers learned a lot of lessons during the pandemic that helped prepare them for this respiratory illness season, but she said keeping viruses like RSV and the flu at bay is hard, particularly as Wisconsin sees a surge of RSV cases.
"There have been challenges around kiddos coming back to care before they probably should, you know, other kiddos getting sick, then … you're starting at Ground Zero again in terms of everybody else who could be impacted in that situation," Drew said.
State-level data shows there has been a recent decline in RSV cases, but virus levels are still high, and people are still getting sick.
Drew said that's exposing kids to nearly constant change, which can be difficult to process.
"Children thrive on stability, and they notice when their friends are missing," she said. "They also notice when their caregiver, their teacher, is missing, and all of that is happening right now."
Drew said as we all move through the rest of the respiratory illness season, parents and child care providers need to brace for things to get hard, but she said it's important for everyone to work together to minimize the impacts on children.
"We're all in this thing together," Drew said. "We're all on the same team caring for children, and we all have those same goals in mind of them being healthy and safe and thriving."