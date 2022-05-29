Run Madtown returns with 1000+ runners

MADISON (WKOW) -- Runners took in the sights and sounds of Downtown Madison Sunday at the return of Run Madtown.
The half marathon and 5K returned in person with over 1400 participants after two years off.
Sarah Klemme, president of Madison Festivals, said 16% of those participants were first-time marathoners.
"Its really exciting to have them choosing Run Madtown, being out Downtown, celebrating running through campus, running through the Arboretum and starting and finishing on Capitol Square," Klemme said.
Each year, Klemme said Run Madtown works with Team Triumph, an organization that promotes opportunities for people of all abilities to participate in endurance events.
"You'll see the wheelchairs. Our captains--those are the people that sit in the wheelchairs, and then they have their angels that push for them," Klemme said.
Klemme said it is a great opportunity to get involved.
"If you've run a lot of races, or even if you haven't, and you're looking for that next challenge or something else to really feed the soul, consider looking into Team Triumph. Its a great way to participate in events," Klemme said.
Proceeds raised from Run Madtown go to support local charities.
The Madison Marathon will take place in November.