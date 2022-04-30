Runners from around the world take on Crazylegs Classic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands made their way through Capitol Square as part of the Crazylegs Classic this Saturday.
The annual race started back in 1981 when three Badgers came up with the idea as a way to raise money for UW athletics.
Since then, more than 354,000 people have taken part in the annual run and walk.
This year, the race is celebrating 40 years.
Andres, an exchange student from Mexico, took on the race with a group of exchange students.
"Its amazing," Jorgensen said. "Really amazing."
Ginny Jorgensen and Joanie Buss participate in destination runs all over and made a trip to Madison in honor of the race.
"We traveled two hours from up North," Jorgensen said. "We're ready to go."
Grant Stils and Connor Kuerbis didn't have to travel quite as far because they go to UW Madison.
"I'm super stoked despite the weather. Can't wait to get out there and run," Stils said. "It's just really exciting to see this many people show up," Kuerbis said.
After the race, a block party was held outside Camp Randall.
Tyson Miehe from Darlington finished the 8K race fastest -- with a time just under 25 minutes.