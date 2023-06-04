Runners honor lost loved ones during 6th annual Race for Agrace

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — People in Madison ran the Race for Agrace 5K in honor of their loved ones Sunday.
The Agrace Grief Support Center has brought compassionate care to people facing life-limiting illnesses for over 45 years.
The race aims to help people who have lost a loved one heal. It also raises money for the healing services that the center offers.
"I would say that most of our attendees have a personal tie to Agrace, they're going to have had a family member or loved one that was served by Agrace," said Jade Pekol, the organization's Event and Annual Giving Specialist. "And so that connection, and the reason that they're fundraising and participating is really to honor the memory of their loved one."
The center's fundraising goal for this year's race is $15,000.