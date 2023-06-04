 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, CENTRAL,
AND NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT Monday morning. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Runners honor lost loved ones during 6th annual Race for Agrace

  • Updated
  • 0
Race for Agrace.JPG

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — People in Madison ran the Race for Agrace 5K in honor of their loved ones Sunday.

The Agrace Grief Support Center has brought compassionate care to people facing life-limiting illnesses for over 45 years.

The race aims to help people who have lost a loved one heal. It also raises money for the healing services that the center offers.

"I would say that most of our attendees have a personal tie to Agrace, they're going to have had a family member or loved one that was served by Agrace," said Jade Pekol, the organization's Event and Annual Giving Specialist. "And so that connection, and the reason that they're fundraising and participating is really to honor the memory of their loved one."

The center's fundraising goal for this year's race is $15,000.

