Runners take part in Cottontail Classic

FITCHBURG (WKOW) – Many people sprang into Easter festivities at the Cottontail Classic Saturday.
The 5K and 10K races were held at McGaw Park in Fitchburg and open to all ages.
The event included treat stations along the way and with the opportunity to meet the Easter bunny. Runners were also encouraged to wear bunny ears as they ran.
Emily Meissner, a first-time runner, said the course was her favorite part.
“I loved the pathways that they had on Cottontail, a lot of really nice bike trails that I'm not used to running in the Fitchburg area,” Meissner said.
She added she also appreciated the joy it brought participants and spectators.
“Just like the hype and the environment and people getting ready for the holiday weekend,” she said.
Friends, Amy Julson and Michelle Robinson, ran the race together Saturday. They also loved the course.
“I really liked all the Jellybean stations and the cookie station. It was fun to have something different on course,” Julson said.
“I think it was a great route with trails through the neighborhoods. That's a lot of fun seeing a few people along the way,” Robinson added.
The spring-like weather Saturday was a bonus for runners.