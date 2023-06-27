 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Running List: Activity cancellations in southern Wisconsin because of air quality advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison smoke

Smoke as seen from the observation deck of the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday afternoon. 

 WKOW

MADISON (WKOW) — Some communities and organizations are canceling scheduled activities or moving them indoors because of poor air quality from wildfire smoke. 

The state is under an air quality advisory through noon on Thursday, and the DNR says the air could be very unhealthy for everyone as another round of smoke blows through from Canada.

During the advisory the DNR suggests staying indoors more to protect from the effects of inhaling smoke. 

Some area outdoor events are being canceled or moved inside. 27 News has a running list of those events. Are we missing a cancellation? Email us at news@wkow.com

Dane County

  • Concerts on the Square postponed its first performance of the season, which was scheduled for Wednesday, because of air quality concerns. The first performance is now on Thursday. 
  • Verona Area High School Athletics tweeted that summer school staff is limiting the amount of time students spend outside and will move activities inside when possible. 
  • Verona Little League has canceled all Tuesday games
  • Waunakee youth softball, baseball and t-ball games and practices are canceled 

Sauk County

  • City of Baraboo Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department decided to close the Campbell Swimming Pool. The department also decided to move all outdoors activity indoors and canceled programs if that wasn't possible. City parks and the zoo remain open. 

