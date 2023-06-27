Running List: Activity cancellations in southern Wisconsin because of air quality advisory

MADISON (WKOW) — Some communities and organizations are canceling scheduled activities or moving them indoors because of poor air quality from wildfire smoke.

The state is under an air quality advisory through noon on Thursday, and the DNR says the air could be very unhealthy for everyone as another round of smoke blows through from Canada.

During the advisory the DNR suggests staying indoors more to protect from the effects of inhaling smoke.

Some area outdoor events are being canceled or moved inside. 27 News has a running list of those events. Are we missing a cancellation? Email us at news@wkow.com.

Dane County

Concerts on the Square postponed its first performance of the season, which was scheduled for Wednesday, because of air quality concerns. The first performance is now on Thursday.

Verona Area High School Athletics tweeted that summer school staff is limiting the amount of time students spend outside and will move activities inside when possible.

Verona Little League has canceled all Tuesday games

Waunakee youth softball, baseball and t-ball games and practices are canceled

Sauk County