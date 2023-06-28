RUNNING LIST: Cancelations in southern Wisconsin because of air quality advisory

MADISON (WKOW) — With air quality conditions considered as "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" across southern Wisconsin, communities and organizations are again canceling or moving activities.

The state is under an air quality advisory through noon on Thursday, and the DNR says the air could be very unhealthy for everyone as another round of smoke blows through from Canada.

Many cancelations began Tuesday, when the DNR started recommending staying indoors more to protect from the effects of inhaling smoke.

27 News has you covered through this running list as events are canceled, or their locations are changed. Are we missing a cancellation? Email us at news@wkow.com.

Dane County

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage concert at Breese Stevens Field has been canceled. Ticket holders will receive an email with refund instructions.

Madison Mallards' Wednesday game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders has been rescheduled to July 17 at 6:05 p.m. All tickets for the game can be used on July 17.

Concerts on the Square postponed its first performance of the season, which was scheduled for Wednesday, because of air quality concerns. The first performance is now on Thursday.

Madison Parks canceled or rescheduled a number of events.

The Goodman Pool is closed and all programming and lessons are canceled.



Parks Alive events are canceled.



Movie at Warner Park is canceled.



Barre3 at The Glen is canceled.



Athletic reservations can be canceled and fully refunded by emailing parksathletics@cityofmadison.com.

Some Madison trash and recycling pick-ups will be delayed Thursday. More information is available online.

Miracle League of Dane County canceled all Wednesday games.

Madison Boats locations will be closed Wednesday.

MMSD canceled summer semester classes, athletic practices and MSCR programming.

Middleton is canceling many activities, including all outdoor library activates, all outdoor city work and evening swim lessons. Additional cancelations and closures will be announced on the city's Facebook page.

Mazomanie pool is closed Wednesday.

Verona Recreation Department canceled all programs and closed the beach.

All Cross Plains Parks and Recreation outdoor activities are canceled Wednesday. The Cross Plains Swimming Pool is also closed Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Union canceled or moved events indoors. A full list of changes is available online.

Madison Ultimate Frisbee Association is canceling all games Wednesday.

Green County

Monroe Parks & Recreation closed the city's pool because of air quality. Swimming lessons and water aerobics are also canceled.

Rock County

Janesville closed Palmer Park Wading and Rockport Pools on Wednesday and Thursday because of the air quality.

Sauk County