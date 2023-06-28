 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

RUNNING LIST: Cancellations in southern Wisconsin because of air quality advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
Smoke Madison

Smoke seen from near High Point Drive in Madison 

 Image courtesy of Sam

MADISON (WKOW) — With air quality conditions considered as "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" across southern Wisconsin, communities and organizations are again canceling or moving activities. 

The state is under an air quality advisory through noon on Thursday, and the DNR says the air could be very unhealthy for everyone as another round of smoke blows through from Canada.

Many cancelations began Tuesday, when the DNR started recommending staying indoors more to protect from the effects of inhaling smoke. 

27 News has you covered through this running list as events are canceled, or their locations are changed. Are we missing a cancellation? Email us at news@wkow.com 

Dane County

  • Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage concert at Breese Stevens Field has been canceled. Ticket holders will receive an email with refund instructions. 
  • Concerts on the Square postponed its first performance of the season, which was scheduled for Wednesday, because of air quality concerns. The first performance is now on Thursday.
  • Madison Boats locations will be closed Wednesday. 
  • MMSD canceled summer semester classes, athletic practices and MSCR programming. 
  • Mazomanie pool is closed Wednesday. 

Rock County

  • Janesville closed Palmer Park Wading and Rockport Pools on Wednesday and Thursday because of the air quality.  

Sauk County

  • Circus World is closed because of air quality conditions Wednesday. The company hopes to resume its regular schedule Thursday. 
  • Baraboo closed its swimming pool Wednesday and is moving all outdoor programs inside, or canceling them if they cannot be moved indoors. City parks and the zoo remain open. 
  • The Reedsburg pool is closed. 
  • Reedsburg Youth Football canceled its 7 on 7's skills and drills session. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com