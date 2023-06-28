RUNNING LIST: Cancellations in southern Wisconsin because of air quality advisory

MADISON (WKOW) — With air quality conditions considered as "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" across southern Wisconsin, communities and organizations are again canceling or moving activities.

The state is under an air quality advisory through noon on Thursday, and the DNR says the air could be very unhealthy for everyone as another round of smoke blows through from Canada.

Many cancelations began Tuesday, when the DNR started recommending staying indoors more to protect from the effects of inhaling smoke.

27 News has you covered through this running list as events are canceled, or their locations are changed. Are we missing a cancellation? Email us at news@wkow.com.

Dane County

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage concert at Breese Stevens Field has been canceled. Ticket holders will receive an email with refund instructions.

Concerts on the Square postponed its first performance of the season, which was scheduled for Wednesday, because of air quality concerns. The first performance is now on Thursday.

Madison Boats locations will be closed Wednesday.

MMSD canceled summer semester classes, athletic practices and MSCR programming.

Mazomanie pool is closed Wednesday.

Rock County

Janesville closed Palmer Park Wading and Rockport Pools on Wednesday and Thursday because of the air quality.

Sauk County