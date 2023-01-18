Running List: Communities declare snow emergencies for first winter storm of year

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts.
(WKOW) — Municipalities in southern Wisconsin are starting to declare snow emergencies ahead of a system that brings a wide range of potential snow fall totals.
Around two to five inches of snow is expected in south-central Wisconsin, including Madison. The Wisconsin Dells and areas north will get around four to seven inches.
27 News has you covered with what communities have declared an emergency and what that means for you.
Columbia County
City of Lodi
The City of Lodi has issued a snow emergency from 9 p.m. Wednesday January 18 until noon on January 19.
Parking is not allowed on city streets or alleys during the emergency.
City of Portage
Portage's snow emergency starts at 4 a.m. Thursday, January 19 and will be in effect for 48 hours.
Starting at 4 a.m. on Thursday, parking is prohibited on all snow routes. Starting at 6 a.m., parking is prohibited on all streets except those in the Central Business District.
From 4 a.m. on Friday, January 20, to 4 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, parking is prohibited in the Central Business District.
Vehicles who do park in prohibited areas could face a fine and may be towed.
The city cancels parking limitations at the library, Edgewater Lot and Market Square Parking Lot during snow emergencies.
Dane County
The City of Evansville
The City of Evansville declared a snow emergency from 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 until 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 19.
During the snow emergency, no parking is permitted on either side of city streets. All vehicles should park on private property or in designated parking areas. Anyone in violation could be ticketed or towed.
The city said parking restrictions allow crews to remove a much snow as possible.
The Village of Marshall
Marshall's snow emergency starts at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 and ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 19.
During the emergency, no street parking is allowed. Violators risk a $30 fine or getting towed.
Those without off-street parking are encouraged to use a municipal parking lot at Veteran's Park on Howard St. or the lot on Main Street. Residents are also allowed to park in their own yards during the emergency.
Richland County
The City of Richland Center
The City of Richland Center is issuing a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, January 18. The emergency will remain in place until 7 a.m. on Friday, January 20.
For the duration of the emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on city streets or highways between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night.
Anyone parked on city streets during these hours will get a $15 ticket and could be towed at the owner's expense.
You can park your car in five municipal lots:
- Lot south of the Fire Department
- Lot south of the City Auditorium
- Lot north of Advanced Pump & Well
- Lot on S. Jefferson St. across from Kwik Trip
- Lot north of A-1 Furniture
There are three other lots that are good for overnight use, but cars would have to be removed from the lots during the day.
- Community Center lot
- City Hall parking lot
- W. Seminary St. lot near Mill Pond Park