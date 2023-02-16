Running List: Communities declare snow emergencies, storm could impact commutes

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
(WKOW) — With accumulating snow expected Thursday for much of the 27 News viewing area, some communities are starting to declare snow emergencies.
The snow is expected to impact morning commutes, and areas south and south east of Madison will get higher snow totals — from four to eight inches.
27 News has you covered with which communities have declared an emergency and what that means for you.
Columbia County
Village of Lodi
Lodi's snow emergency is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Sunday or until snow removal operations are done.
Snow should not be pushed from sidewalks or driveways into the street.
Dane County
Village of Blue Mounds
Blue Mound's snow emergency starts at 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. It ends at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 17.
During the emergency, police say no street parking is allowed. Vehicles will be towed or cited if parked in the street.
Village of Marshall
The village of Marshall's snow emergency goes into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. It will be in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
Village officials said street parking is not allowed during the declaration or until it has been canceled.
City of Madison
A snow emergency has also been declared for Thursday evening. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect for the entire City of Madison for the next two evenings to assist with clearing the roads.
All residents who must park on the street tonight (the evening February 16 into the early morning hours of Friday, February 17) need to have their vehicles on the odd house numbered side of the street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
As for parking on the Friday night into Saturday morning, vehicles parked on the street should be on the even house-numbered side of the street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Parking will be available in the cashiered sections of city-owned ramps in the downtown area. During a declared snow emergency you can park for no charge at the City ramps from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. If you enter before 9 p.m. or leave after 7 a.m. you are liable for any parking charges before 9 p.m. and from 7 a.m. until the time you leave. Do not park on the top level of the ramp.
Parking is also available at the Brittingham Park Shelter parking lot off of W. Washington Ave.
More details about parking can be found online.
Village of McFarland
The Village of McFarland is declaring a snow emergency beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. to Friday at 9 a.m.
During the snow emergency, vehicles are not allowed to be parked on public streets. Residents and others must park vehicles in driveways or other private property.
Vehicles on public streets during the snow emergency are subject to citation or removal at the owner’s expense. Alternative parking is available at the Municipal Center Parking lot.
City of Stoughton
Stoughton's snow emergency is in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. for three consecutive nights, ending at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 19.
During the emergency, parking will be even/odd from midnight to 8 a.m. each night. When parking, you need to consider the addresses of the houses and what date it will be after midnight.
For example, it's February 17 after midnight, park on the odd side of the street. If it's February 18 after midnight, park on the even side of the street.
Anyone who violates the snow emergency could get a ticket.
Jefferson County
City of Fort Atkinson
Fort Atkinson's snow emergency starts at noon on Thursday, February 16 and ends on noon Friday, February 17.
During the emergency, all vehicles must be removed from public streets and alleys.
Throughout the snowstorm, crews will work to clear highways and secondary roads, but some areas may be slippery. In the evening, crews will complete a full citywide plow.
Rock County
City of Beloit
Beloit's snow emergency begins Thursday at 6 a.m. through 2 p.m. Friday.
Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot.
A map of approved parking areas is available on Beloit's website.
Residents should to remove trash and recycling carts from the street.
Village of Clinton
The village of Clinton's snow emergency runs from 9 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
No parking is allowed on village streets during this time.
24-hour parking is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street. Vehicles must be moved after 24 hours in the municipal parking Lot.
City of Evansville
The city of Evansville's snow emergency runs from 12 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.
No parking is allowed on either side of city streets, and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated parking spaces.
You can read more about where parking is available on the city's snow emergency page.
City of Janesville
Janesville's snow emergency runs from 7 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. on Friday.
All vehicles must be removed from the street during the emergency to a garage, driveway or one of the following designating parking lots:
- East Wall Street Lot at East Wall Street & North Parker Drive
- City Hall Lot at West Wall Street & North Jackson Street
- South High Street Lot at West Court Street & South High Street
- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street
- River/Union Street Lot at South River Street & Union Street
- North Parker Drive Parking Ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street
Be sure to remove your vehicle from any municipal lots after the emergency so they can be plowed.