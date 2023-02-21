Running List: Communities declare snow emergencies, storm may significantly impact travel

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
(WKOW) — It's week three of mid-week snow in much of the 27 News viewing area. With the worst of the winter storm set to arrive Wednesday and last until Thursday afternoon, some communities are starting to declare snow emergencies.
This weather is expected to significantly impact travel, with a snow and ice mix expected to develop late Wednesday morning. It'll also be very windy, with gusts up to 40 mph. Between that and the heavy snow and ice, tree branches and power lines may snap under the weight and winds.
27 News has you covered with which communities have declared an emergency and what that means for you.
Columbia County
Village of Pardeeville
Pardeeville's snow emergency starts on Wednesday at 3 a.m. and will remain in place until Friday at noon. During the snow emergency, the village requests that people avoid parking on the street.
Dane County
Village of Marshall
The village of Marshall's snow emergency starts at 6 a.m. Wednesday and continues through noon on Thursday.
During the snow emergency, no street parking is allowed. Those in violation could get a ticker or have their car towed.
Those without street parking can use municipal lots in Veteran's Park on Howard Street or the municipal lot on Main Street. Residents can also park on their own yard for the duration of the emergency.
Rock County
City of Evansville
The city of Evansville's snow emergency runs from 12 p.m. Wednesday to 12 p.m. Thursday.
No parking is allowed on either side of city streets, and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated parking spaces.
You can read more about where parking is available on the city's snow emergency page.