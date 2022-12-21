Running List: Communities declaring snow emergencies ahead of winter storm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) — Municipalities in southern Wisconsin are starting to declare snow emergencies ahead of a storm that's bringing frigid temperatures and potential blizzard conditions.
27 News has you covered with what communities have declared an emergency and what that means for you.
Dane County
The Village of Blue Mounds
The Village of Blue Mounds is issuing a snow emergency starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 21. The Emergency is in effect until Friday, December 23.
During the snow emergency, the village says absolutely no street parking is allowed. The Village of Blue Mounds Police Department it will issue citations or tow vehicles when necessary.
The City of Evansville
The City of Evansville declared a snow emergency from 2 a.m. on Dec. 22 until 2 p.m. on Dec. 23.
During the snow emergency, no parking is permitted on either side of city streets. All vehicles should park on private property or in designated parking areas. Anyone in violation could be ticketed or towed.
The city said parking restrictions allow crews to remove a much snow as possible.
Richland County
The City of Richland Center
The City of Richland Center is issuing a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 21. The emergency will remain in place until Friday, December 23.
For the duration of the emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on city streets or highways between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night.
Anyone parked on city streets during these hours will get a $15 ticket and could be towed at the owner's expense.
You can park your car in five municipal lots:
- Lot south of the Fire Department
- Lot south of the City Auditorium
- Lot north of Advanced Pump & Well
- Lot on S. Jefferson St. across from Kwik Trip
- Lot north of A-1 Furniture
There are three other lots that are good for overnight use, but cars would have to be removed from the lots during the day.
- Community Center lot
- City Hall parking lot
- W. Seminary St. lot near Mill Pond Park
Rock County
The Village of Clinton
The Village of Clinton has declared a snow emergency from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24.
During the emergency, no parking is allowed on village streets. You can park your vehicle at the municipal lot on Mill Street for 24 hours.
The City of Janesville
Janesville has declared a weather emergency starting at noon on Thursday, December 22.
During the emergency, parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until snow and ice control operations are finished.
In order to avoid a ticket, the city suggests removing vehicles from the streets before noon and keep them off until 6 a.m. Friday, December 23.
The best place to park is in your driveway or garage, but the city has several municipal lots where you can park:
- East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive
- City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street
- S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street
- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street
- River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street
- N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street