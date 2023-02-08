 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Running List: Communities declaring snow emergencies ahead of winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) -- Municipalities in southern Wisconsin are starting to declare snow emergencies ahead of a storm that's expected to bring wet and heavy snow Thursday.

27 News has you covered with which communities have declared an emergency and what that means for you. 

Dane County

Village of Marshall

The village of Marshall's snow emergency goes into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. And will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Village officials said street parking is not allowed during the declaration or until it has been cancelled.

