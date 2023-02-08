Running List: Communities declaring snow emergencies ahead of winter storm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) -- Municipalities in southern Wisconsin are starting to declare snow emergencies ahead of a storm that's expected to bring wet and heavy snow Thursday.
27 News has you covered with which communities have declared an emergency and what that means for you.
Dane County
Village of Marshall
The village of Marshall's snow emergency goes into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. And will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
Village officials said street parking is not allowed during the declaration or until it has been cancelled.