Running List: Communities declaring snow emergencies because of winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) -- Municipalities in southern Wisconsin are starting to declare snow emergencies because of a storm that's bringing wet and heavy snow Thursday.
27 News has you covered with which communities have declared an emergency and what that means for you.
Dane County
City of Madison
A snow emergency has also been declared for Thursday evening. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect for the entire City of Madison for the next two evenings to assist with clearing the roads.
Additional details about the snowplowing operation can be found in the Snow Plowing Updates at www.cityofmadison.com/Winter.
All residents who must park on the street tonight (the evening February 9 into the early morning hours of Friday, February 10) need to have their vehicles on the even house numbered side of the street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
As for parking on the Friday night into Saturday morning, vehicles parked on the street should be on the odd house-numbered side of the street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Parking will be available in the cashiered sections of city-owned ramps in the downtown area. During a declared snow emergency you can park for no charge at the City ramps from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. If you enter before 9 p.m. or leave after 7 a.m. you are liable for any parking charges before 9 p.m. and from 7 a.m. until the time you leave. Do not park on the top level of the ramp.
Parking is also available at the Brittingham Park Shelter parking lot off of W. Washington Ave.
More details about parking can be found online.
Village of Marshall
The village of Marshall's snow emergency goes into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. And will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
Village officials said street parking is not allowed during the declaration or until it has been cancelled.
Village of Stoughton
Stoughton has declared a snow emergency until 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Parking will be even/odd from midnight to 8 a.m. for three consecutive periods unless cancelled or extended (details below).
For more information on the snow emergency parking ordinance visit www.stoughtonpublicworks.com/snow.
The side of the street depends on the address of the houses on that side of the street and what the date will be after midnight. The odd side of the street is any address ending in an odd number and the even side of the street is any address ending in an even number. For example, if it is 7 p.m. on February 5, you should park on the even side of the street because it will be February 6 after midnight. Failure to follow the snow emergency ordinance could result in a parking ticket.
Columbia County
Village of Lodi
A snow emergency is in effect Friday as of 3 a.m.
It is in effect for 48 hours or until snow removal operations are done.
The village reminds residents that snow should not be pushed from the sidewalk or driveway into the street.