...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Running List: Cooling centers open for heat wave

  • Updated
  • 0
Cooling Center

With the dangerous temperatures we are expecting this week, you may be looking for somewhere to cool off.

(WKOW) -- With sweltering heat in the forecast, many areas are opening cooling centers so people can escape the heat.

Below is a list of cooling centers near you.

If a cooling center is not listed for your area, contact us at news@wkow.com or message us on Facebook.

You can find other cooling centers online

Dane County

Public Health Madison & Dane County has a list of cooling centers.

Middleton

The city of Middleton has designated 5 centers that are open to the public at various times:

  • The Middleton Police Department
    • 7341 Donna Drive - 24 hours each day
  • The Middleton Fire Department
    • 7600 University Avenue - 24 hours each day
  • Middleton City Hall
    • 7426 Hubbard Avenue - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • The Middleton Senior Center
    • 7448 Hubbard Avenue - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day
  • The Middleton Public Library
    • 7425 Hubbard Avenue - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Verona

The city of Verona has designated 3 centers that are open to the public Monday to Thursday:

  • Verona Public Library
    • 500 Silent Street from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Verona Senior Center
    • 108 Paoli Street from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Verona City Hall Lobby
    • 111 Lincoln Street from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

DeForest

  • DeForest Public Library
    • 203 Library Street from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Juneau County

Juneau County Emergency Management released a list of cooling centers across the county.

Elroy

  • Elroy Public Library
    • 501 Second Elroy Street - Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Grace Lutheran Church
    • 226 Erickson Street - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lyndon Station

  • City Hall - PO Box 408
    • 116 Lemonweir Street - Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mauston

  • City Hall
    • 301 Mansion Street - Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Hatch Public Library
    • 111 West State Street - Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Friday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Bethany Lutheran Church
    • 701 Grove Street - Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Church of the Nazerene
    • 975 Nazarene Drive, secondary availability 
  • United Methodist Church
    • 420 Suszycki Drive, crisis only

Necedah

  • City Hall - PO Box 371
    • 101 Center Street - Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Necedah Siegler Memorial Library
    • 217 Oak Grove Drive - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • First Baptist Church of Necedah
    • W6295 23rd Street W - call first, it can open

New Lisbon

  • City Hall
    • 232 W. Pleasant Street - Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • New Lisbon Public Library
    • 115 West Park Street - Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

New Minor

  • St. Paul's Lutheran Church
    • N15296 19th Avenue Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Union Center

  • City Hall - PO Box 96
    • 339 High Street - Monday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. / Tuesday to Wednesday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. / Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wonewoc

  • City Hall - PO Box 37
    • 200 West Street - Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wonewoc Public Library
    • 305 Center Street - Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

