Running List: Cooling centers open for heat wave

(WKOW) -- With sweltering heat in the forecast, many areas are opening cooling centers so people can escape the heat.
Below is a list of cooling centers near you.
If a cooling center is not listed for your area, contact us at news@wkow.com
Dane County
Public Health Madison & Dane County has a list of cooling centers.
Middleton
The city of Middleton has designated 5 centers that are open to the public at various times:
- The Middleton Police Department
- 7341 Donna Drive - 24 hours each day
- The Middleton Fire Department
- 7600 University Avenue - 24 hours each day
- Middleton City Hall
- 7426 Hubbard Avenue - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- The Middleton Senior Center
- 7448 Hubbard Avenue - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day
- The Middleton Public Library
- 7425 Hubbard Avenue - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Verona
The city of Verona has designated 3 centers that are open to the public Monday to Thursday:
- Verona Public Library
- 500 Silent Street from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Verona Senior Center
- 108 Paoli Street from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Verona City Hall Lobby
- 111 Lincoln Street from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
DeForest
- DeForest Public Library
- 203 Library Street from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Juneau County
Juneau County Emergency Management released a list of cooling centers across the county.
Elroy
- Elroy Public Library
- 501 Second Elroy Street - Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grace Lutheran Church
- 226 Erickson Street - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lyndon Station
- City Hall - PO Box 408
- 116 Lemonweir Street - Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mauston
- City Hall
- 301 Mansion Street - Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Hatch Public Library
- 111 West State Street - Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Friday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Bethany Lutheran Church
- 701 Grove Street - Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Church of the Nazerene
- 975 Nazarene Drive, secondary availability
- United Methodist Church
- 420 Suszycki Drive, crisis only
Necedah
- City Hall - PO Box 371
- 101 Center Street - Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Necedah Siegler Memorial Library
- 217 Oak Grove Drive - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- First Baptist Church of Necedah
- W6295 23rd Street W - call first, it can open
New Lisbon
- City Hall
- 232 W. Pleasant Street - Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- New Lisbon Public Library
- 115 West Park Street - Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
New Minor
- St. Paul's Lutheran Church
- N15296 19th Avenue Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Union Center
- City Hall - PO Box 96
- 339 High Street - Monday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. / Tuesday to Wednesday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. / Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wonewoc
- City Hall - PO Box 37
- 200 West Street - Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wonewoc Public Library
- 305 Center Street - Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.