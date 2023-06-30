RUNNING LIST: firework across southern Wisconsin for Fourth of July

(WKOW) — As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the sky is bound to be lit up with fireworks across the nation.
Odds are, you can find fireworks this week by looking up and following the lights. If you are not interested in blindly following sparks, though, we have a running list of events you can check out.
Are we missing an event? Email us at news@wkow.com.
Baraboo
Barabooms Fireworks
July 4th, 9:30 pm
Sauk County Fairgrounds, 700 Washington Ave
Beloit
Pops on the Rock
July 4th, Dusk
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park
Dodgeville
Fireworks Harris Park
July 8th, Dusk
Ley Pavilion at Harris Park, 600 N Bennet Rd
Edgerton
Edgerton Lions Fireworks Festival
July 3rd, Dusk
Racetrack Park, 900 Stoughton Rd
Janesville
Janesville Star Spangled Saturday
July 1st, 9:20 pm
Traxler Park, 600 N Main St
Jefferson
Jefferson County Festival Foods Fireworks
July 3rd, 9:30 pm
Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N Jackson Ave
Madison
Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus
July 1st, 10:00 pm
Breese Stevens Field, 917 E Mifflin St
Madison
Mallard Fireworks
July 3rd, 9:30 pm
Warner Park
Mauston
Mauston Festival Foods Fireworks
July 4th, 9:45 pm
Veterans Memorial Park
Milton
Milton Fourth of July
July 4th, Dusk
Schilberg Park, 301 W High Street
Monona
Monona Community Festival
July 4th, 9:20 pm
Winnequah Park
Monticello
Monticello Freedom Fest
July 3rd, 9:00 pm
Lodge Park
Lone Rock
Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration
July 3rd, July 4th, Dusk
Fireman's Park
Platteville
Fourth of July Celebration
July 4th, Dusk
Legion Park
Portage
Portage July 4th Celebration
July 1st, 9:30 pm
Festival Foods, 2915 New Pinery Rd
Reedsburg
Freedom Fest
July 4th, Dusk
Jaycees/Lions Building, Nishan Park
Sauk City
Fire on the River
July 1st, Dusk
Along the Wisconsin River, downtown Sauk City
Stoughton
Fourth of July Fireworks
July 4th, Dusk
E South St/Riverfront lot
Sun Prairie
Fireworks Celebration
July 2nd, 6:00 pm
Angell Park Speedway, 315 Park Street
Waunakee
WaunaBoom
July 4th, 9:45 pm
Ripp Park, 213 Dorn Dr
Wiota
Wiota Firemen's
June 30th - July 2nd, Dusk
Wiota Ball Field
Wisconsin Dells
Fourth of July fireworks and family fun
July 4th, Dusk
Downtown Wisconsin Dells, 300 LaCrosse Street