RUNNING LIST: firework across southern Wisconsin for Fourth of July

  • Updated
(WKOW) — As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, the sky is bound to be lit up with fireworks across the nation.

Odds are, you can find fireworks this week by looking up and following the lights. If you are not interested in blindly following sparks, though, we have a running list of events you can check out. 

Are we missing an event? Email us at news@wkow.com 

Baraboo

Barabooms Fireworks 

July 4th, 9:30 pm 

Sauk County Fairgrounds, 700 Washington Ave 

Beloit

Pops on the Rock 

July 4th, Dusk 

Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park 

Dodgeville

Fireworks Harris Park 

July 8th, Dusk 

Ley Pavilion at Harris Park, 600 N Bennet Rd 

Edgerton

Edgerton Lions Fireworks Festival 

July 3rd, Dusk 

Racetrack Park, 900 Stoughton Rd 

Janesville

Janesville Star Spangled Saturday 

July 1st, 9:20 pm

Traxler Park, 600 N Main St

Jefferson 

Jefferson County Festival Foods Fireworks 

July 3rd, 9:30 pm 

Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N Jackson Ave 

Madison

Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus 

July 1st, 10:00 pm 

Breese Stevens Field, 917 E Mifflin St

Madison

Mallard Fireworks

July 3rd, 9:30 pm

Warner Park 

Mauston

Mauston Festival Foods Fireworks 

July 4th, 9:45 pm 

Veterans Memorial Park

Milton

Milton Fourth of July 

July 4th, Dusk 

Schilberg Park, 301 W High Street 

Monona

Monona Community Festival 

July 4th, 9:20 pm 

Winnequah Park 

Monticello 

Monticello Freedom Fest 

July 3rd, 9:00 pm 

Lodge Park 

Lone Rock 

Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration 

July 3rd, July 4th, Dusk 

Fireman's Park 

Platteville

Fourth of July Celebration 

July 4th, Dusk 

Legion Park 

Portage

Portage July 4th Celebration 

July 1st, 9:30 pm 

Festival Foods, 2915 New Pinery Rd 

Reedsburg

Freedom Fest 

July 4th, Dusk 

Jaycees/Lions Building, Nishan Park 

Sauk City 

Fire on the River

July 1st, Dusk 

Along the Wisconsin River, downtown Sauk City 

Stoughton

Fourth of July Fireworks 

July 4th, Dusk 

E South St/Riverfront lot

Sun Prairie

Fireworks Celebration 

July 2nd, 6:00 pm 

Angell Park Speedway, 315 Park Street 

Waunakee

WaunaBoom

July 4th, 9:45 pm 

Ripp Park, 213 Dorn Dr 

Wiota 

Wiota Firemen's 

June 30th - July 2nd, Dusk 

Wiota Ball Field 

Wisconsin Dells 

Fourth of July fireworks and family fun 

July 4th, Dusk 

Downtown Wisconsin Dells, 300 LaCrosse Street 

