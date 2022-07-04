 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Running list: Fireworks canceled due to severe weather risk

  • Updated
fireworks and flag
Kalyanashis Chakraborty / CC BY 2.0

(WKOW) — With showers and storms moving across southern Wisconsin, some event organizers are making the decision to cancel Fourth of July fireworks shows. 

27 News has you covered with a running list of cancellations. If you see a cancellation missing in this list, contact us by sending an email to news@wkow.com or message us on Facebook. 

Columbus

Columbus July 4th Celebration has canceled fireworks. The organization says they'll save the fireworks and "hope for better weather in 2023!" 

Mazomanie

Mazo 4th of July Celebration has canceled fireworks and festivities and are rescheduling for July 23. 

Stoughton 

The Stoughton Fair won't have fireworks Monday, but the rain date is Tuesday. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you