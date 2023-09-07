Running List: IRONMAN triathlon road closures

VERONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The IRONMAN is coming back Sunday and for many of us not in the race, it means one thing: road closures.
This year, the triathlon route starts out at Lake Monona then heads to Verona, up past Pine Bluff, then back to the heart of Madison.
You can see the full route here.
Road closures are below. If you know of a road closure, forward it to news@wkow.com.
Madison
The biking portion of the IRONMAN will start by Lake Monona. Bikers will head south out of Madison on John Nolen Drive before eventually making their way to CTY MM and Verona. They'll return along the same path after finishing a loop in Verona and the Dane County countryside.
Expect closures to last from around 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The running portion of the IRONMAN will be in downtown Madison. The loops runs past by Camp Randall, goes into the UW Lakeshore Nature Reserve and circles around the Capitol.
Expect closures from 11 a.m. to midnight.
Metro Transit routes will be detoured.
Fitchburg
The course will be active through Fitchburg from around 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The course will impact a number of roads, notably Fish Hatchery Road, CTY HWY M and Lacy Road.
You can view the full list online.
Verona
Bicyclists are expected to enter Verona around 8 a.m. and continue to be there until around 5:30 p.m.
A map of affected roads is below.