Running List: Local communities declare snow emergencies

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult toward evening when wet roadways will cool enough for snow accumulation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&