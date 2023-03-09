Running List: Local communities declare snow emergencies

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
(WKOW) -- A March snowstorm is expected to hit southern Wisconsin this week, and some communities are declaring snow emergencies in preparation.
The snow is forecasted to start Thursday and is expected to impact travel Thursday night and Friday.
27 News has you covered with which communities have declared an emergency and what that means for you.
Dane County
Village of Blue Mounds
Blue Mounds has declared a snow emergency starting Thursday at 10 p.m. and ending Friday at 10 a.m.
No street parking is allowed during this time. Violators will be ticketed/towed.
Village of McFarland
The Village of McFarland is declaring a snow emergency beginning 6 p.m.
Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday.
During the snow emergency, vehicles are not allowed to be parked on public streets to assist with snow clearing.
Residents and others must park vehicles in driveways or other private property.
Vehicles on public streets during the snow emergency are subject to citation or removal at the owner’s expense.
Alternative parking is available at the Municipal Center Parking lot and other village owned parking lots.
City of Stoughton
Stoughton has declared a snow emergency until 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Parking will be even/odd from midnight to 8 a.m. for three consecutive periods unless cancelled or extended (details below).
For more information on the snow emergency parking ordinance visit the city's public works website.
The side of the street depends on the address of the houses on that side of the street and what the date will be after midnight. The odd side of the street is any address ending in an odd number and the even side of the street is any address ending in an even number. For example, if it is 7 p.m. on February 5, you should park on the even side of the street because it will be February 6 after midnight. Failure to follow the snow emergency ordinance could result in a parking ticket.
Rock County
City of Beloit
The city of Beloit's snow emergency runs from 3 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.
During the emergency, vehicles cannot park on city streets. Vehicles should be in driveways or an approved parking lot. The city of Beloit lists the following as lots designated for use during the snow emergency:
- Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot
- Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot
- Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot
- Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs
- Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot
- Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs
- Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.
- Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs
- Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs
Anyone who does park on city streets could be ticketed or towed.
Village of Clinton
From 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 through 12 p.m. Friday, March 10.
No parking is allowed on village streets during this snow removal emergency. Parking (24 hour) is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street. Vehicles must be moved after 24 hours in the municipal parking Lot.
City of Janesville
The City of Janesville has declared a Winter Weather Emergency beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday March 9 until 6 a.m. Saturday March 11.
All parked vehicles must be removed from City streets to maximize effectiveness and minimize safety issues for snow and ice removal operations.
The best place to park during a winter weather emergency is in your garage or driveway. If you are unable to park in a driveway or garage, please park in one of the following downtown municipal parking lots.
Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50. The Janesville Police Department may begin issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin.
Janesville residents can get additional winter weather emergency information from the City’s Snow & Ice Control webpage or by calling the Snow Hotline at 608-755-SNOW. To report problems or concerns, contact the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.