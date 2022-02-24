Running list: snow emergencies declared ahead of Thursday snow

(WKOW) — Wisconsin will pick up two to three inches of snow Thursday evening, and some communities are starting to declare snow emergencies ahead of the system.
The full list of communities with winter weather warnings or emergencies in effect is below.
ROCK COUNTY
Beloit
According to a news release from city spokesperson Sarah Lock, the emergency declaration will run from 3 p.m. February 24 to 3 p.m. February 25. Vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets during a snow emergency, and they will be towed at the owner's expense.
A map of designated public emergency parking is available here.
Clinton
The emergency declaration runs from 4 p.m. February 24 through 8 a.m. February 25. No parking is allowed on village streets during the emergency.
Parking is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street. Cars must be removed after 24 hours.
