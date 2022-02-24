 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the lakeshore
counties of 2 to 5 inches. For counties further inland, total
snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Running list: snow emergencies declared ahead of Thursday snow

  • Updated
snow emergency

(WKOW) — Wisconsin will pick up two to three inches of snow Thursday evening, and some communities are starting to declare snow emergencies ahead of the system. 

The full list of communities with winter weather warnings or emergencies in effect is below.

ROCK COUNTY

Beloit 

According to a news release from city spokesperson Sarah Lock, the emergency declaration will run from 3 p.m. February 24 to 3 p.m. February 25. Vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets during a snow emergency, and they will be towed at the owner's expense.

A map of designated public emergency parking is available here.

Clinton

The emergency declaration runs from 4 p.m. February 24 through 8 a.m. February 25. No parking is allowed on village streets during the emergency.

Parking is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street. Cars must be removed after 24 hours.

