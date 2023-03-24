Running List: Snow emergencies for Saturday storm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) — Up to six inches of snow could fall Saturday across Southern Wisconsin, and the impending storm is cause for some communities to declare snow emergencies.
27 News has you covered with which communities have declared an emergency and what that means for you.
Dane County
Village of Marshall
The snow emergency is in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Village officials said street parking is not allowed during the declaration or until it has been canceled.
Rock County
City of Evansville
The snow emergency is in effect from 11:59 p.m. Friday through noon on Saturday.
No parking is allowed on city streets during the emergency. All vehicles should be on private property or in designated public parking lots.