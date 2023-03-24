 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Running List: Snow emergencies for Saturday storm

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — Up to six inches of snow could fall Saturday across Southern Wisconsin, and the impending storm is cause for some communities to declare snow emergencies. 

27 News has you covered with which communities have declared an emergency and what that means for you. 

Dane County

Village of Marshall

The snow emergency is in effect from 1 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. on Saturday. 

Village officials said street parking is not allowed during the declaration or until it has been canceled.

Rock County

City of Evansville

The snow emergency is in effect from 11:59 p.m. Friday through noon on Saturday. 

No parking is allowed on city streets during the emergency. All vehicles should be on private property or in designated public parking lots. 

