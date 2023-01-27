Running List: snow emergency declarations for weekend snow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) — A round of heavy snow is expected to move through Wisconsin over the weekend, leading some communities to issue snow emergencies.

27 News has you covered on what communities have declared an emergency and what that means for you.

Dane County

The City of Evansville

The City of Evansville declared a snow emergency from noon on Saturday, January 28 until noon on Sunday, January 29.

During the snow emergency, no parking is permitted on either side of city streets. All vehicles should park on private property or in designated parking areas. Anyone in violation could be ticketed or towed.

The city said parking restrictions allow crews to remove as much snow as possible.

The Village of Marshall

Marshall's snow emergency starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 and ends at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 29.

During the emergency, no street parking is allowed. Violators risk a $30 fine or getting towed.

Those without off-street parking are encouraged to use a municipal parking lot at Veteran's Park on Howard St. or the lot on Main Street. Residents are also allowed to park in their own yards during the emergency.

The City of Stoughton

The snow emergency goes into effect at midnight on January 29 and ends on February 1.

During the emergency, parking will be even/odd from midnight to 8 a.m. each night. When parking, you need to consider the addresses of the houses and what date it will be after midnight.

For example, it's December 22 after midnight, park on the even side of the street. If it's December 23 after midnight, park on the odd side of the street.

Anyone who violates the snow emergency could get a ticket.

Rock County

City of Beloit

The snow emergency goes into effect at 10 a.m. on January 28 and ends on 2 p.m. January 29.

Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot.

The Beloit Police Department and/or Code Enforcement will ticket and/or tow away any motor vehicle, trailer or semitrailer found in violation of this snow emergency declaration at the owner’s expense.

Residents should also remove trash and recycling bins from the street.

A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website,

www.beloitwi.gov.