Running list: Trick or Treat times, Halloween events across southern Wisconsin

  • Updated
(WKOW) — Spooky season is among us, and you and your family may be trying to find when you can trick-or-treat or where the best Halloween festivities are. 

27 News has you covered with a running list of trick-or-treat times and Halloween events across southern Wisconsin, separated by county. 

Is your community's event missing from this list? Send 27 News an email at news@wkow.com to let us know! 

Columbia County

Lodi

The city has two trick-or-treat opportunities. “Trick or Treat with our local business community” on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3:30–5:30 p.m. And city Trick–or–Treating on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–8 p.m. 

Wisconsin Dells

Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m. 

Dane County

Madison

The city of Madison has Halloween events starting as early as Wednesday. 

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Downtown Madison Family Halloween State Street and Capitol Square trick-or-treating for young children and their families from 3–6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Madison's Central Business Improvement District.

Hayrides around the Capitol Square from 3–6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Madison Parks.

Movies with Madison Parks showing Hocus Pocus from 6–8 p.m. near the top of State Street. 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee’s viewing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at 10 p.m. in Shannon Hall.

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin Performing Suspiria at the Orpheum Theater starting at 8 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at Henry Vilas Zoo

Trunk-or-Treat at Good Shepherd’s Madison campus 1–3 p.m.

Belleville

Trick-or-treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, but has no set hours. 

DeForest

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7:30 p.m. 

Maple Bluff

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7:30 p.m. 

Oregon

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–8 p.m. 

Stoughton

Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3–5 p.m. with participating shops along Main Street in downtown Stoughton. They also have City Trick-or-Treating on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6–8 p.m. 

Sun Prairie

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m. 

Verona

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–8 p.m. 

Waunakee

Sunday, Oct. 30

Trunk-or-Treat at Good Shepherd’s Verona campus 1–3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m. 

Westport

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m. 

Windsor

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. 

Grant County

Lancaster

Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. 

Platteville

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. 

Green County

Albany

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m. 

Brodhead

Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m. 

Monroe

Monroe Main Street Trunk-or-Treat takes place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1–5 p.m. City Trick–or–Treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30–7:30 p.m. 

New Glarus

On Sunday, Oct. 30, there is trick-or-treating at local businesses from 2–4 p.m. Village trick or treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m. 

Iowa County

Barneveld

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m. 

Dodgeville

Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m. 

Highland

Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30–7 p.m. 

Jefferson County

Fort Atkinson

Trick or treat takes place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1–4 p.m. Trunk or treat takes place at Jones Park on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6–8 p.m. 

Ixonia

A Fall Festival takes place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Fireman's Park. There will be a vendor and farmer's market, Touch–a–Truck and a costume contest. 

Trick or treat hours are from 4–6 p.m. on the same day. 

Jefferson

Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2–5 p.m. 

Lake Mills

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4–6 p.m. Downtown Lake Mills is having Witches Night Out. Organizers expect downtown Lake Mills will be filled with costumed children trick–or-treating at local businesses. Participating locations will display an official Witches’ Night Out poster in their window.

Some local businesses will also be set up on the Lake Street side of Commons Park to join in the candy giveaways!

Palmyra

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Palmyra kicks off Halloween festivities with a parade at 3:30 p.m., which starts at the Fire Department on Main Street. Then, trick or treating follows until 6 p.m. Look for orange pumpkins in windows to know if you can trick-or-treat at a location. 

Waterloo

Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2–5 p.m. 

Watertown

Halloween festivities are an all day long affair in Watertown. The city is holding Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will take place across downtown. Festivities include seasonal store specials, spooky story time and horse drawn wagon rides. 

Trick-or-treating starts in downtown from 1–3 p.m., with city wide trick or treating going from 4–7 p.m. Trucnk or Treat takes place at the Watertown Moose Lodge from 6–8 p.m. 

Whitewater

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Whitewater Chamber of Commerce is hosting Ghoul's Night Out from 4–7 p.m. on Main Street. Events include mask making, a costume contest, bounce house, activities and games, spooky stories, a scavenger hunt and treats. 

City trick or treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m. 

Juneau County

Mauston

There are a number of community events in Mauston ahead of Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 28, there is an all–day event at Northwoods Orchard and Farm Market called the Halloween Nights at the Orchard. 

Red Ridge Ranch is holding Halloween activities daily leading up to Halloween, including pumpkin painting, a hay maze, inflatable moonwalk, petting zoo and hayrides. 

Trick-or-treating takes place Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m. 

Camp Douglas

The first chance at trick-or-treating in Camp Douglas takes place at the Farmer's Market on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Then, village wide trick or treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m. 

Hillsboro

Trick-or-treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m. Trunk or treating takes place at Hillsboro School from 6–7:30 p.m. 

Kendall

Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m. 

Necedah

Trunk-or-treat takes place at Necedah Area School from 2–4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Then village wide trick or treating is on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–6 p.m. 

Union Center 

Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–6 p.m. 

Wonewoc

Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–6 p.m. 

Elroy

Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30–6 p.m. 

Lyndon Station

Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30–7:30 p.m. 

New Lisbon 

Trunk-or-treat takes place at the New Lisbon Community Center from 1–3 p.m. Trick-or-treat goes from 4–6 p.m. on the same day. 

Lafayette County

Belmont

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m. 

Rock County

Beloit

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m. 

Janesville

The first opportunity to trick or treat in Janesville is at the Farmer's Market in Town Square and in downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Look for the orange and black balloons to know which businesses are participating.

City trick-or-treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. 

Milton

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. 

Turtle

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m. 

Sauk County

Baraboo

Monday, Oct. 31 from 4–7 p.m.

Merrimac

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4–7 p.m.

Sauk City

Monday, Oct. 31 from 4–7 p.m.

