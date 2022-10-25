Running list: Trick or Treat times, Halloween events across southern Wisconsin

(WKOW) — Spooky season is among us, and you and your family may be trying to find when you can trick-or-treat or where the best Halloween festivities are.
27 News has you covered with a running list of trick-or-treat times and Halloween events across southern Wisconsin, separated by county.
Is your community's event missing from this list? Send 27 News an email at news@wkow.com to let us know!
Columbia County
Lodi
The city has two trick-or-treat opportunities. “Trick or Treat with our local business community” on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3:30–5:30 p.m. And city Trick–or–Treating on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–8 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells
Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m.
Dane County
Madison
The city of Madison has Halloween events starting as early as Wednesday.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Downtown Madison Family Halloween State Street and Capitol Square trick-or-treating for young children and their families from 3–6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Madison's Central Business Improvement District.
Hayrides around the Capitol Square from 3–6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Madison Parks.
Movies with Madison Parks showing Hocus Pocus from 6–8 p.m. near the top of State Street.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee’s viewing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at 10 p.m. in Shannon Hall.
Claudio Simonetti's Goblin Performing Suspiria at the Orpheum Theater starting at 8 p.m.
Boo at the Zoo 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at Henry Vilas Zoo.
Trunk-or-Treat at Good Shepherd’s Madison campus 1–3 p.m.
Belleville
Trick-or-treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, but has no set hours.
DeForest
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7:30 p.m.
Maple Bluff
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7:30 p.m.
Oregon
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–8 p.m.
Stoughton
Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3–5 p.m. with participating shops along Main Street in downtown Stoughton. They also have City Trick-or-Treating on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6–8 p.m.
Sun Prairie
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m.
Verona
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–8 p.m.
Waunakee
Sunday, Oct. 30
Trunk-or-Treat at Good Shepherd’s Verona campus 1–3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m.
Westport
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m.
Windsor
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Grant County
Lancaster
Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Platteville
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Green County
Albany
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m.
Brodhead
Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m.
Monroe
Monroe Main Street Trunk-or-Treat takes place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1–5 p.m. City Trick–or–Treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30–7:30 p.m.
New Glarus
On Sunday, Oct. 30, there is trick-or-treating at local businesses from 2–4 p.m. Village trick or treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m.
Iowa County
Barneveld
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m.
Dodgeville
Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m.
Highland
Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30–7 p.m.
Jefferson County
Fort Atkinson
Trick or treat takes place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1–4 p.m. Trunk or treat takes place at Jones Park on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6–8 p.m.
Ixonia
A Fall Festival takes place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Fireman's Park. There will be a vendor and farmer's market, Touch–a–Truck and a costume contest.
Trick or treat hours are from 4–6 p.m. on the same day.
Jefferson
Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2–5 p.m.
Lake Mills
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4–6 p.m. Downtown Lake Mills is having Witches Night Out. Organizers expect downtown Lake Mills will be filled with costumed children trick–or-treating at local businesses. Participating locations will display an official Witches’ Night Out poster in their window.
Some local businesses will also be set up on the Lake Street side of Commons Park to join in the candy giveaways!
Palmyra
On Saturday, Oct. 29, Palmyra kicks off Halloween festivities with a parade at 3:30 p.m., which starts at the Fire Department on Main Street. Then, trick or treating follows until 6 p.m. Look for orange pumpkins in windows to know if you can trick-or-treat at a location.
Waterloo
Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2–5 p.m.
Watertown
Halloween festivities are an all day long affair in Watertown. The city is holding Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will take place across downtown. Festivities include seasonal store specials, spooky story time and horse drawn wagon rides.
Trick-or-treating starts in downtown from 1–3 p.m., with city wide trick or treating going from 4–7 p.m. Trucnk or Treat takes place at the Watertown Moose Lodge from 6–8 p.m.
Whitewater
On Thursday, Oct. 27, Whitewater Chamber of Commerce is hosting Ghoul's Night Out from 4–7 p.m. on Main Street. Events include mask making, a costume contest, bounce house, activities and games, spooky stories, a scavenger hunt and treats.
City trick or treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m.
Juneau County
Mauston
There are a number of community events in Mauston ahead of Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 28, there is an all–day event at Northwoods Orchard and Farm Market called the Halloween Nights at the Orchard.
Red Ridge Ranch is holding Halloween activities daily leading up to Halloween, including pumpkin painting, a hay maze, inflatable moonwalk, petting zoo and hayrides.
Trick-or-treating takes place Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m.
Camp Douglas
The first chance at trick-or-treating in Camp Douglas takes place at the Farmer's Market on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Then, village wide trick or treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m.
Hillsboro
Trick-or-treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m. Trunk or treating takes place at Hillsboro School from 6–7:30 p.m.
Kendall
Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–7 p.m.
Necedah
Trunk-or-treat takes place at Necedah Area School from 2–4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Then village wide trick or treating is on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–6 p.m.
Union Center
Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–6 p.m.
Wonewoc
Monday, Oct. 31, from 4–6 p.m.
Elroy
Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30–6 p.m.
Lyndon Station
Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30–7:30 p.m.
New Lisbon
Trunk-or-treat takes place at the New Lisbon Community Center from 1–3 p.m. Trick-or-treat goes from 4–6 p.m. on the same day.
Lafayette County
Belmont
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m.
Rock County
Beloit
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m.
Janesville
The first opportunity to trick or treat in Janesville is at the Farmer's Market in Town Square and in downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Look for the orange and black balloons to know which businesses are participating.
City trick-or-treating takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Milton
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Turtle
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5–7 p.m.
Sauk County
Baraboo
Monday, Oct. 31 from 4–7 p.m.
Merrimac
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4–7 p.m.
Sauk City
Monday, Oct. 31 from 4–7 p.m.