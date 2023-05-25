Running stove causes evacuation at downtown Madison apartment

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department evacuated a downtown apartment building Wednesday after someone left their stove running.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said fire crews were dispatched around 5:50 p.m. to an apartment building near N. Butler Street and E. Mifflin Street after someone said they smelled natural gas coming from an apartment. The resident said they knocked on the door several times, but no one answered.
Fire crews went inside the building and found a higher concentration of gas outside the apartment in question. After no one answered the door, crews turned the building's gas off and began evacuating the remaining residents.
Schuster said crews ultimately forced their way into the apartment, finding a running stovetop burner with no pilot light.
She said no one was home at the time.
Crews ventilated the apartment and told the building's residents to keep their windows open to let clean air inside.