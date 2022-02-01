Running the floor to running the farm: Cherney sisters staying busy

WONEWOC (WKOW) -- With their jam-packed schedules, it's hard to believe Reedsburg basketball stars Trenna and Sydney Cherney find time to sleep.
A normal day for the Cherney sisters consists of waking up at 5 a.m., taking care of their morning chores, going to school, heading back home to do afternoon chores, and then driving back to school for basketball practice.
Even then, they're still running the floor and leading the top-ranked Reedsburg Beavers.
The Cherney Family Showstock farm raises pigs that are eventually brought to state and county fair shows. Their father, Todd, who bought the farm back in 1993, says his daughters have always been around the pig-raising operation since "they could walk." Now, he's thrilled, but not shocked, by how passionate his girls are.
"About seven years ago, they took over ownership of the pigs and it's all solely their business. Both of my girls play two sports. Well, this is their third sport," said Todd.
Trenna, a senior forward, sees a lot of comparisons between basketball and raising pigs.
"When I'm playing basketball, I'm in a zone but when I'm in a show ring or around livestock, I'm in a zone where I just can't get out of it."
Their head coach, Mark Simon, knows the Cherneys are hard workers and can tell it translates to the court.
"No matter how hard their day is when they get in those lines on the basketball court, they're ready to really compete and get after it." said Simon. "Anything they do, they want to win."
The Cherney family follows a unique mantra for expecting the unexpected: 'management by crisis.' That mindset has prepared the girls for just about anything.
"We do stuff hectic all day long," said Sydney, a sophomore guard. "When you're on the basketball court, you could just be like, 'I've done this before. I've done crazy things all the time.'"
Recently, Trenna and Sydney were put to the test as they helped birth a batch of piglets the night before an early morning game. The two made sure the piglets were healthy and call those instances "great bonding moments."
Reedsburg is currently 19-0 and ranked first in Division 2.