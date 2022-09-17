Rural Cazenovia man dies in ATV accident in Richland Co.

WESTFORD (WKOW) -- An 83-year-old Cazenovia man died after an ATV accident in Westford Thursday evening, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
Richland County Dispatch received a call about a man in a creek around 8:20 p.m. The caller said there was a tipped-over ATV nearby just off County HWY cc in Westford.
Richland County deputies and the Cazenovia Fire Department responded and tried to revive the man before first responders arrived, but they were unsuccessful.
Ronald R. Jasper, 83, of rural Cazenovia was pronounced dead on scene by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is still investigating the incident.