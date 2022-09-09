Rural Columbus man arrested after high-speed chase through Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A Columbus man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Beaver Dam Friday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a release deputies stopped a 2016 Ford Focus around 2 p.m. for speeding on Madison Road near Iron Road.
The deputy spoke with the driver, a 42-year-old rural Columbus man, who then took off into Beaver Dam before driving out onto northbound Highway 151.
The driver continued to flee at speeds over 90 miles per hour.
A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant deployed road spikes, which the vehicle hit. It eventually stopped on Highway 151 northbound north of State Highway 33.
The northbound lanes of Highway 151 were closed south of State Highway 33.
The driver was arrested for felony fleeing and a felony OWI.
During the incident, a dog escaped from the driver’s vehicle, which caused issues on the highway until it was caught and returned to its owner.