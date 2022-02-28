Russian invasion on Ukraine, seasonality push up gas prices

MADISON (WKOW) — Drivers across Wisconsin are feeling the pain of another hike in gas prices — a trend that is likely to continue.
According to GasBuddy, Madison drivers are paying an average of $3.24/g, up 9.6 cents from the previous week. The statewide average is 10 cents higher: $3.34.
According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Russian invasion on Ukraine is one reason gas prices are rising.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows," De Haan said. "That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future."
The average price across Wisconsin is now 25.1 cents higher than this time last month and 71 cents per gallon higher than last year. Still, it's 25 cents lower than the national average of $3.59/g — up 23.2 cents from last month and 87.6 cents from a year ago.
De Haan said Russia's invasion isn't the only thing impacting prices, so is seasonality.
"...we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon," he said.