Russian missile strikes overshadow cyberattacks as Ukraine reels from blackouts

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Rock, eastern Columbia, eastern Dane, Jefferson and southwestern Dodge Counties through NOON CDT... At 1109 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waunakee to near Edgerton. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Windsor, Lake Mills, Milton, Edgerton, Columbus, Marshall, Waterloo, Deforest, Cottage Grove, Johnson Creek, Poynette, Deerfield, Randolph, Fall River and Cambridge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH