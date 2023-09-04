Safe Harbor hosts annual Labor Day Dash

MADISON (WKOW) -- People in Madison celebrated Labor Day with the annual Labor Day Dash in Vilas Park.
Monday's race was the 20th year Safe Harbor Child Advocacy hosted the event, and participants ranged from casual walkers to competitive runners.
The non-profit works to provide vital services to kids victimized by neglect and abuse.
"We are there for them early on in the process when child abuse has been investigated," said Safe Harbor executive director Jennifer Ginsburg. "So there we you know, provide trauma informed services, to help with the investigation and help get them on the road to healing. "
The Labor Day Dash is one of Safe Harbor's biggest fundraisers of the year, and it gives kids a chance to have fun and feel supported.
"It's a very family friendly event, we've got a top chart where the little ones run across the field, and everyone gets a medal," Ginsburg said. "And then we have youth who are running and yeah, so it's just a really, it's a great spirit of the band. And it's a big fundraiser for us."
Safe Harbor hopes to raise $40,000 through Monday's event.