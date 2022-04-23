Safe Harbor hosts largest fundraising event of the year

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County advocacy center for children held its biggest fundraising event of the year Saturday.
Safe Harbor's 1960's themed Rent Event included multiple raffles and a live auction emceed by WKOW's very own Mark Charter and Rebecca Ribley.
Jennifer Ginsburg, Executive Director of Safe Harbor, said the goal was to raise $60,000 to support the organization's mission of helping children experiencing hardship.
"We need the support of the community literally to keep our doors open, to keep our services going which are really essential services for children," Ginsburg said. "People's presence here says that they are standing up for children and that they care about the kids in Dane County."
This was the first time Safe Harbor has been able to hold the fundraiser in-person since 2019.
WKOW was a proud sponsor of the event.